The hair! The shades! They both said rock-n-roll before even saying a word. And then add Mick Ronson on guitar too! DAMN!

I can't tell you how many times I've heard Ian Hunter's You're Never Alone with a Schizophrenic LP over the years but I can say it was quite a lot. The record's lead off track "It's Just Another Night" is still a jam that is perfect for getting an evening started as well for one ending. The album was released forty years ago today.

What are you listening to tonight?