C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Vision 3D

Hailing from Belgium and singing in French, Vision 3D concoct a clatter that is reminiscent of the razor-sharp slashings of prime Gang Of Four and the off-kilter pulse of the Raincoats but also have a bounce that is like enjoying a perfect day in some sunshine.

Their recently released debut album, titled LP, is an excursion of jittery movements executed joyously. From that album let's listen to "Faut Le Faire" (and of you dig it, check out another song from the album that I included in my most recent podcast.)

What are you listening to tonight?