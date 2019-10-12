During Rally, Trump Praises His Fox Friends, Promotes Kilmeade From '7' To ‘Close To 10 Territory’

Despite whining that Fox News “doesn’t deliver for US any more,” Thursday night, Trump interrupted his vulgar stream of hate to slobber over the Fox hosts who “treat us great,” ludicrously claiming, “I just want fairness.”

Thursday morning, Trump predictably attacked Fox after its poll found that 51% of registered voters support his impeachment and removal. Trump whined, “@FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days." After swiping at some of his critics, he added, “@FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

By Thursday night, maybe after watching some of his sycophants stroke his ego, Trump was full of praise for his favorite lickspittles. During a rally noted for its ugliness, Trump gave a shout out to the Fox hosts who show him the most love.

TRUMP: I turned on a very good show in the morning, Fox & Friends. They treat us great, I just want fairness. What a great group. Ainsley [Earhardt] and Steve [Doocy] and, by the way, Brian’s gotten a lot better, right? Brian [Kilmeade] was a seven and he’s getting close to ten territory and Steve has been so great and Ainsley is, like, just incredible, and sometimes Pete Hegseth gets on there for the weekend and how good does Jesse Watters do? How good? Right? Just some really great people and again, Tucker’s been very good. I have to say he’s been good, smart, he’s been great, Tucker, and the legendary Sean Hannity, great number one, number one show. Sean’s got the number one show and Laura Ingraham who’s knocking ‘em out of the park, and you go over [to Fox Business Network] Maria Bartiromo and the great Lou Dobbs, how good are they? Lou Dobbs. And many more, many more. How about Greg [Gutfeld]? Greg used to hate me, now he’s good. Oh, we can’t forget, we can’t forget judge Jeanine. I would be in such trouble if I forgot Judge Jeanine. And there are many more. Look, I’m just rattling some names off. They’re just terrific people. They’re terrific people.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It looks like Trump didn’t read Carlson’s scathing comments about that call to Ukraine that has prompted an impeachment inquiry. If Trump had, I doubt he’d still be calling Carlson so “great” and “smart.” Maybe that's why Carlson put them in a column and pretended he never said them on the air.

Watch Trump sound like he's trying to reassure himself above, from his October 10, 2019 rally, via PBS. The video starts at Trump’s comments about Fox and you can turn it off after them.

Published with permission from News Hounds.