Stuart Varney Does Not Want Sanders' 'Socialist' Donors Teaching School

Stuart Varney, a vociferous Trump supporter who comes from the UK and became a US citizen in 2015, apparently doesn't understand the rights of Americans.

The American public is free to vote for, and donate to, any candidate they so choose, whatever policies they support, but to Stuart Varney, any teacher that supports Bernie Sanders should be fired for their political leanings.

He joined another Trump surrogate, Maria Bartiromo, this morning.

Bartiromo commented that Bernie Sanders did very well in his latest fundraising efforts.

MARIA BARTIROMO (HOST): Well, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showing his strength with impressive fundraising numbers. Joining me now, the host of Varney & Co., Stuart Varney, to weigh in. Stu, good morning to you. STUART VARNEY (HOST, VARNEY & CO.): How do I weigh in on Bernie Sanders? Well, let me tell you this, OK, the man raised $25 million in the latest quarter, a nice number. But look a little deeper, the most commonly — the most common occupation of donors was “teacher.” That has me a little worried, Maria. I don't want socialists teaching my kids in public schools. The other one is, Starbucks, Amazon and Walmart — they were the most common employers of donors. It seems to me like that is, “Vote for me, and I'll give you a raise.”

Why doesn't Stuart Varney pick apart the Trump 2020 fundraising numbers and find out exactly the occupations of his campaign donors? It's only fair.

If a publicly-traded company donates thousands to a political campaign's super PAC, that is fair game for any reporter to take note. When a schoolteacher donates $27, that is off-limits. Varney has no business criticizing average Americans for their choices in this or any political season.

This is as un-American as a person truly can be. It's discrimination at its highest level.