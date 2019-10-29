Trump's Presidential Scholar Appointee Peddles Fake Degrees

This is one of those, "If I don't laugh, I will cry" moments. Thank god, at least for the first five minutes of her program, Rachel Maddow presented true information to us in such a way as to make us (me, at least?) laugh before dropping the hammer of the goddamned consequences on us for the rest of her show.
This clip has to do with the Illuminati. No, REALLY. Trump needed a new appointee for his Commission On Presidential Scholars, and dude appoints some hack with an Illuminati obsession and a penchant for 29-word book titles. OH, and he sells fake degrees.
WAIT WAIT MY DAD HAS ONE OF THOSE DEGREES.
For realz, tho, back in the early 1970s my parents sold Amway (IT WAS THE 70S SHUT UP) and they'd reached "Direct Distributor" level. So, my dad wanted "DD" on his license plate. PLOT TWIST: You could only get "DD" on your plates if you had a Doctorate of Divinity degree. My dad taught music. So, he saw an ad in the paper, mailed off $10, and received a piece of paper in the mail making him a Minister In The Church Of Holy Light. For $25 he could have been a Bishop. Now, when I asked permission this morning to tell his story for this piece, he initially expressed concern that it might betray the trust of his flock, that he might be viewed as a fraud, but since his flock consists of basically me, my sister and my mom, I think we're all good here.
THIS GUY, on the other hand, is being appointed to a Presidential Commission on Scholars. So, not only does he have fraudster going for him, he's also an Illuminati bonkerino who cannot stop writing books with horrible titles.
[...]
When he started donating money to the Donald Trump for president campaign, the campaign responded by naming him to an economic board that advised the campaign. Now that Donald Trump, surprise, is actually the president of the United States, they've gone back to the well and so now the author of "The Illuminati — Secret Laws of Money" and all those other books, now he's a presidential appointee to the Federal Presidential Commission On Presidential Scholars. Because why not? And whether or not you were worried about the presidential commission, a commission on presidential scholars, and what Donald Trump might be capable of doing to such an education board, when it comes to him choosing his high-level appointees for various jobs in the administration, there would appear to be some continuity in the collection process between how he has found personnel for boards like that and how he has chosen, like, his top adviser on China, which is an even more important job.
Gee, that IS an important job, advising the president of the United States on China policy. And it's certainly more than my dad ever did with his Ministry in the Church of Holy Light. Though this one time he did officiate at the unveiling of the gravestone of his friend's dog.