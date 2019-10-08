Matt Gaetz Uses 'Captain Kangaroo' To Attack Adam Schiff

Twitter had a field day with this one, and thanks Matt Gaetz, for allowing me to think about a happier part of my childhood, Captain Kangaroo.
Still, Matt Gaetz? You're an idiot.
REP. MATT GAETZ, (R-FL): What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.
Even Jim Jordan appears to have a double-take on that one.
Florida, I know you're gerrymandered and that Matt Gaetz's district (just south of Alabama and apparently with dumber Republicans) is R+22. But even you can do better than this clown.