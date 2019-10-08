Matt Gaetz Uses 'Captain Kangaroo' To Attack Adam Schiff

Twitter had a field day with this one, and thanks Matt Gaetz, for allowing me to think about a happier part of my childhood, Captain Kangaroo.

The Captain Kangaroo court will come to order. Mr. Green Jeans, please call in the jury. pic.twitter.com/Mcw6MC0GeO — YesBiscuit (@YesBiscuit) October 8, 2019

Still, Matt Gaetz? You're an idiot.

REP. MATT GAETZ, (R-FL): What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo.

Even Jim Jordan appears to have a double-take on that one.

Florida, I know you're gerrymandered and that Matt Gaetz's district (just south of Alabama and apparently with dumber Republicans) is R+22. But even you can do better than this clown.

PSA



Kangaroo courts have nothing to do with Captain Kangaroo.



(In witchcraft trials in Australia, a kangaroo was brought into the courtroom. If it kicked the accused to death, the dead accused was retroactively innocent. It was not an efficient system.) — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) October 8, 2019