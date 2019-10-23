Matt Gaetz And His GOP Goons Storm The Impeachment Hearings SCIF To Eat Pizza

Republicans in Congress think it's a cool stunt to breach national security protocol for a photo op/political stunt.

GOP Head Dunce Matt Gaetz led the mob down to the secured room, called a SCIF, where a BIPARTISAN committee, mind you, was about to hear testimony from Laura Cooper about dealings in Ukraine. Please, please, do not let it fly under the radar that there were already members of the GOP on this committee, in the room, who were going to be allowed to ask questions and hear her testimony.

No, that wasn't good enough. Gaetz, Louis Gohmert, Jim Jordan, and their merry band of drunks and child molester-enabling cretins saw fit to wind their way down to the basement of the Capitol building and force their way into this room WITH THEIR CELL PHONES. According to reports on Twitter, they were screaming, and taking photos and videos. The Sargeant-At-Arms had to be called, and police had to do a sweep to ensure security hadn't been meaningfully compromised.

This is your "law and order" party. Anything to keep Trump from having to be held accountable for his crimes — crimes against our country and crimes against humanity.

Matt Gaetz says he’s about to lead this phalanx of House Republicans into the SCIF to check out what’s going on with the whole impeachment thing pic.twitter.com/iFyxqMgcsr — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) October 23, 2019

It’s like Matt Gaetz thinks the SCIF is a teen pageant dressing room or something. https://t.co/3X5wYwOaZU — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 23, 2019

NEWS: Source tells me that after House Republicans tried flooding the SCIF with non-committee members, “many brought their cell phones too into the classified area.”



“Stand off in progress,” source adds. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 23, 2019

No boundaries for these guys. pic.twitter.com/TA9OJ0ojLM — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 23, 2019

Jesus. @RepMattGaetz and the Idiot Brigade brought their cell phones into the SCIF. This is a massive, severe violation of security requirements for entry into a SCIF. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 23, 2019

Nothing says "stop the coup" like... breaking rules to forcibly shut down an investigation https://t.co/cZgBwfDcdp

It's Brooks Brothers Riot 2.0. https://t.co/ojSlGfEA5H — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) October 23, 2019

Intel Dem @RepMikeQuigley said it would be up to leadership to consider whether to file ethics complaints against R’s who “pushed their way in” to scif — says they took photos/filmed in the House’s secure classified spaces



“They have no respect for” the process. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 23, 2019

This stunt probably seemed like a good idea to a dunce like Gaetz but now the American people can clearly see that House Republicans are in on the cover up, going so far as to physically prevent more testimony. Please keep Gaetz in charge, GOP. Please. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2019

The GOP's storming of the House Intel room (with cell phones in hand) has forced police to conduct a sweep for possible security breaches of what's supposed to be a secure room >>> https://t.co/lhAcoApSJA — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2019

UPDATE: (Karoli)

They ordered some pizza and are hanging out, just like they all did in the frat days.

This is a whole disaster. Republicans ordered pizza, apparently, and are just like, refusing to leave. Swalwell is outside the SCIF and says they will “not be deterred by this.” Calls it “Republican obstruction of Congress at the behest of the president.” — Addy Baird (@addysue) October 23, 2019

Of COURSE Dear Leader knew. OF COURSE:

NEW: Trump had advance knowledge and supported a protest by Republicans who told him they planned to barge into a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill where Democrats are holding impeachment testimonies, according to four people familiar with the matter.https://t.co/FD93uj4HNW — Kevin Whitelaw (@KevinWhitelaw1) October 23, 2019

And Kevin McCarthy, one of the dumbest Republicans in the House, blessed it too.