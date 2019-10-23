Matt Gaetz And His GOP Goons Storm The Impeachment Hearings SCIF To Eat Pizza

Republicans in Congress think it's a cool stunt to breach national security protocol for a photo op/political stunt.
GOP Head Dunce Matt Gaetz led the mob down to the secured room, called a SCIF, where a BIPARTISAN committee, mind you, was about to hear testimony from Laura Cooper about dealings in Ukraine. Please, please, do not let it fly under the radar that there were already members of the GOP on this committee, in the room, who were going to be allowed to ask questions and hear her testimony.
No, that wasn't good enough. Gaetz, Louis Gohmert, Jim Jordan, and their merry band of drunks and child molester-enabling cretins saw fit to wind their way down to the basement of the Capitol building and force their way into this room WITH THEIR CELL PHONES. According to reports on Twitter, they were screaming, and taking photos and videos. The Sargeant-At-Arms had to be called, and police had to do a sweep to ensure security hadn't been meaningfully compromised.
This is your "law and order" party. Anything to keep Trump from having to be held accountable for his crimes — crimes against our country and crimes against humanity.
UPDATE: (Karoli)
They ordered some pizza and are hanging out, just like they all did in the frat days.
Of COURSE Dear Leader knew. OF COURSE:
And Kevin McCarthy, one of the dumbest Republicans in the House, blessed it too.