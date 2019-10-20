Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Try to contain your laughter (or gag reflex) with this one

Presidential Proclamation on National Character Counts Week, 2019 Issued on: October 18, 2019 Since our Nation’s founding, we have recognized that the good character of our people is vital to maintaining our freedom. The strength of our Union and the defense of our precious liberty require both constant vigilance and moral clarity. During National Character Counts Week, we reaffirm our commitment to developing and demonstrating admirable qualities to enrich our lives and the lives of others. In doing so, we are confident that we can positively influence the next generation of our Nation’s leaders and inspire them to lead lives of virtue and integrity.

.

If there is anyone less qualified to speak about character counting than Donald Trump, I don't want to know who it is. It has never ceased to amaze me that someone who was born with every privilege imaginable-- a white, male, wealthy, educated American-- cannot even begin to work up the effort to be a decent human being. It absolutely dumbfounds me that there are still so many people who think he's admirable. What are they seeing that I'm not?

Despite the cult-like adoration of his crowds, one of the things that keeps me awake at night is how the rest of the world sees him. I found a blogpost by a British writer that I found not only cathartic, but the best description of Donald Trump I've ever seen:

He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart.

In fact, if Frankenstein decided to make a monster assembled entirely from human flaws – he would make a Trump.

[..]

If being a twat was a TV show, Trump would be the boxed set.

The whole thing is just a thing of beauty. Go read it before you watch his fellow twats defend him this Sunday.

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sarah Fagen and Heidi Heitkamp. NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.; Former presidential envoy Brett McGurk. Panel: Dan Balz, Joshua Johnson, Danielle Pletka and Betsy Woodruff Swan.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gen. Raymond Thomas (Ret.); William Burns; Michael Morrell. Panel: Susan Davis, Paula Reid, Jamal Simmons and Michael Steel. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Gen. David Petraeus, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Panel: Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis), Jen Psaki and Amanda Carpenter. CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” — Ash Carter; Stephen Hadley and Meghan O’Sullivan. CNN’s “Reliable Sources” — Panel: Krystal Ball, Elaina Plott, Olivia Nuzzi and Matt Lewis; Ronan Farrow; Panel: Daniel Dale, Katie Rogers and Erik Wemple. “Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Jane Harman, Kimberley Strassel and Juan Williams. Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" — Re-air of interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas).

So what's catching your eye this morning?