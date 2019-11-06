C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Damned

November of 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the Damned 3rd album, Machine Gun Etiquette. It would be the first album that the band did without original guitar player Brian James (Captain Sensible, the band's bassist to over his slot and Algy Ward came into the fray to take the Captain's place.) The line-up change found the band expanding beyond the punk rock foundation, allowing some psych and straight-up pop elements to starting to seep into their sound.

The 2nd single from the album, "Smash It Up" was banned from airplay on the BBC for what the company perceived as anarchic lyrics.

