C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Drive-By Truckers

Ahh, such is the week upon us. "The Thanksgiving Filter" appeared on the Drive-By Truckers 11th album Go-Go Boots. Released in 2011, the sentiments ring even truer than they did eight years ago.
What are you listening to tonight?
Ahh, such is the week upon us. "The Thanksgiving Filter" appeared on the Drive-By Truckers 11th album Go-Go Boots. Released in 2011, the sentiments ring even truer than they did eight years ago.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Go-Go Boots
|
Artist: DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS
Price: $9.76
(As of 11/25/19 11:09 am details)