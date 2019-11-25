Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Drive-By Truckers

For abundance and bounty and a big tall stiff drink
By Dale Merrill

Ahh, such is the week upon us. "The Thanksgiving Filter" appeared on the Drive-By Truckers 11th album Go-Go Boots. Released in 2011, the sentiments ring even truer than they did eight years ago.

What are you listening to tonight?


