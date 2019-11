Whenever in doubt about there are some REAL rock-n-rollers out there left, playing something brash and blasting in any dive bar/punk rock joint that'll let them crank up their amps and spill their beers, Florida's Gino and the Goons assure us that souls still exist. Their brand album, Do The Get Around, is the trio's 4th (or is it 5th...debate continues) full length and it stomps, shouts and howls like a dirty, broke swagger should.

