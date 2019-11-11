Donald Trump Jr Booed Off Stage At Book Launch By His Own Supporters

You would think an event sponsored by Turning Point USA and hosted by Charlie Kirk for One America Network, filled with MAGA-loving Trump devotees would be about as safe an environment as possible for Donald Trump Jr. Seems though that Trump Jr refused to take any questions, pissing people off, leading to catcalls of "Q & A! Q & A!" Trump Jr walked off the stage barely 20 minutes into an event scheduled for two hours.

Donald Trump Jr ventured on to the University of California’s overwhelmingly liberal Los Angeles campus on Sunday, hoping to prove what he had just argued in his book – that a hate-filled American left was hell-bent on silencing him and anyone else who supported the Trump presidency. But the appearance backfired when his own supporters, diehard Make America Great Again conservatives, raised their voices most loudly in protest and ended up drowning him out barely 20 minutes into an event scheduled to last two hours. The audience was angry that Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, would not take questions. The loud shouts of “USA! USA!” that greeted Trump when he first appeared on the stage of a university lecture hall to promote his book Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us quickly morphed into even louder, openly hostile chants of “Q and A! Q and A!” The 450-strong audience had just been told they would not be allowed to ask questions, “due to time constraints”.

Andrew Gumbel, for The Guardian, explained what was going on.

The fiasco pointed to a factional rift on the Trump-supporting conservative right that has been growing rapidly in recent weeks, particularly among “zoomers” – student-age activists. On one side are one of the sponsors of Trump Jr’s book tour, Turning Point USA, a campus conservative group with a track record of bringing provocative rightwing speakers to liberal universities. On the other side are far-right activists – often referred to as white supremacists and neo-Nazis, although many of them reject such labels – who believe in slamming the door on all immigrants, not just those who cross the border without documents, and who want an end to America’s military and diplomatic engagement with the wider world.

