Fox And Friends Goes After Rudy Giuliani: 'Rein Him In'

Bet on it: Rudy Giuliani is going to be the Republican Party's scapegoat.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
And now for something completely different!

Fox and Friends had a moment Thursday in which the lower third of their brain trust, Brian Kilmeade, appeared to freak out a bit and turn on...wait for it...Rudy Giuliani.

OF COURSE the entire Republican establishment is going to dispose of Rudy like yesterday's sandwich wrapper. He's the perfect scapegoat.

Anyway, Brian Kilmeade lost it in this brief clip. Transcript via Media Matters:

BRIAN KILMEADE: The other thing is, the administration's got to get it together here. They're all on different pages. And Rudy Giuliani says yesterday "I'm going back to the Ukraine to continue the investigation."

Can someone rein him in? Or, I mean, are we still letting Rudy Giuliani run through the Ukraine?

STEVE DOOCY: Rudy, call us.

KILMEADE: What is going on with that?


