Giuliani Claims US Intelligence 'Out To Get' Trump After Laptop Scam Backfires

Rudy Giuliani went on Fox and Friends this morning to promote Russia's (now fizzled) "October surprise."

As usual it was a despicable mess of lies, conspiracy theories, unverified information and things he wished were true against the Bidens. The story of the alleged treasure trove he somehow recovered by an unwitting Delaware computer repairman makes no sense and has revealed nothing except that Rudy Guiliani is a Russian stooge.

(Here's a great article about what actually happened so far with the weird "repairman" from Delaware.)

The Washington Post reports that, U.S. intelligence agencies warned the White House last year that President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani was the target of an influence operation by Russian intelligence, according to four former officials familiar with the matter.

Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt finally stopped Giuliani's rambling diatribe, and asked Rudy if the Washington Post story was true about him being a target of Russian disinformation. The intelligence agencies "... consider that to be contaminated material, what you say about that?"

As usual Giuliani feigned ignorance and said he knew nothing about it.

"Well first of all, they never warned me about it," he said.

That's because you are the one being compromised by Russian agents, idiot! That's why they told your boss not to believe anything you bring back because it would be most likely tainted and phony!

Giuliani continued and found a new target to focus his insanity on, "I think this may be, you know (he cackled) one of our intelligence things..."

"This is not a very friendly intelligence service," Rudy said

Co-host Steve Doocy chimed in that there were four unnamed sources in the Washington Post article.

"I'm never an unnamed source." Rudy said.

Earhardt then asked if it was true that Rudy went to Ukraine to get information against the Biden's?

Rudy didn't understand the question or just did not want to answer it and he went back to attacking the intelligence agencies

"I have a pretty good idea where it's coming from," he said.

That of course is the supposed DEEP STATE!!!

Giuliani continued, "These are people who are trying to tear down Donald Trump and destroy his presidency inside the intelligence community of which there are many."

Like my pal Colby Hall, I too refuse to report what unverified information Giuliani's Russian Kompromat holds to be during the segment. But apparently the Murdochs at Fox Corporation are happy to pass it along in service to Donald Trump.

Chairman Schiff of the House intelligence committee will have to look into Rudy's dealings with foreigners when this election is all said and done.

Giuliani acts like a Mafia button man that carries out unsavory acts to support his Capo, rather than an actual lawyer.

I'll go further. To a patriot like myself, this man seems a traitor to the Constitution.