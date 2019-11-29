BAM! Trump Official Hounded Out Of A Bar By Martin O'Malley

Former Governor Martin O'Malley continues to make Maryland proud. At a pre-Thanksgiving celebration, he apparently ran into acting Deputy Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, and gave him a public shaming so brutal the Cooch had to leave the party. Newsweek reported,

According to one witness, Siobhan Houton Arnold, who tweeted about the incident, O'Malley "drove" Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner, a Capitol Hill pub meant to be popular among Gonzaga High School graduates, a school both men had attended, graduating five years apart in the 1980s, according to The Washington Post. "Martin O'Malley just drove Ken Cuccinelli out of the Dubliner in DC w/ a passion-laced and shame-invoking tirade on behalf of immigrant refugee children!!!" Arnold said in her tweet.

O'Malley spoke to the Washington Post and described the encounter pretty much the same way.

He said that when he spotted Cuccinelli, he unloaded his frustration at the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from their parents and detention of immigrants in chain-link enclosures at the southern U.S. border. “We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages — certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga,” O’Malley said in a text.

[...]

In a phone call Thursday, O’Malley did not dispute that he used “very direct and colorful” language to express his displeasure with Trump administration policy, but he denied insulting Cuccinelli’s Italian ancestry. Instead, O’Malley said he told Cuccinelli that his immigrant grandparents “would be ashamed of him putting children in cages on our southwest border.”

[...]

Cuccinelli, who narrowly lost the race for Virginia governor to Terry McAuliffe (D) in 2013, was an immigration hard-liner long before joining the Trump administration. (O’Malley, in contrast, was governor when Maryland approved driver’s licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, and has been an outspoken advocate for “dreamers.”)

Apparently, the Cooch moved to another area of the bar, but O'Malley followed him, continuing to shame him about putting babies in cages and separating toddlers from their parents. Others joined in on the shellacking of Cuccinelli to the point where he had to leave the bar entirely.

That's the way to do it, Governor. These people deserve no comfort. No respite. Maryland, and the people with any sense of empathy at all across the nation are proud of you.