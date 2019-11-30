Mitch McConnell Named Person Of The Year By Whole Foods Magazine

On Wednesday, Moscow Mitch touted this honor on Twitter, leading many to vent their disgust at Whole Foods for honoring 'Moscow Mitch' in this way.

Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year. I was recognized as the most influential person in the natural products industry, specifically because of my work to legalize industrial #hemp for farmers in Kentucky and around the country. https://t.co/Nu9ZZLs1pZ pic.twitter.com/xB6PbkQe9G — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 27, 2019

The company Whole Foods Market then had to respond to thousands of tweets from angry consumers that they were not affiliated with the trade magazine, Whole Foods Magazine.

Source: New York Daily News

WholeFoods Magazine named Mitch McConnell its Person of the Year, and it became a whole thing for Whole Foods Market. The upscale grocer had to clarify — repeatedly — that it’s not associated with the New Jersey-based trade publication, which recognized the Senate majority leader this month for his work to legalize industrial hemp. “Honored to be named @WholeFoodsMag 2019 Person of the Year,” the Kentucky Republican said in tweet Wednesday that shined a spotlight on the little-known periodical and created a screaming headache for the health-focused chain. A mob of McConnell haters promptly unleashed a cascade of chirps questioning and admonishing the Whole Foods store. The multinational supermarket tried to explain.

Whole Foods Market got a bunch of responses that looked like this one, especially after McConnell's tweet.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT. that's it, @WholeFoods. I was looking for a reason & now I'm done.



i order a lot of catering from you & everyone i know shops you. no longer, you idiots. the mst destructive person in this country has been McConnell FOR YEARS. & everyone w/a brain knows this. https://t.co/lUVWIkkkZy — Liz eff (@wodelic) November 21, 2019

Which inevitably led to a boycott call, and Whole Food Market having to deal with this.