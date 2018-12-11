Time Magazine's Person Of The Year: Journalists

Make no mistake: This year's assault on journalists starts and ends with Donald Trump. Time Magazine:



That world is led, in some ways, by a U.S. President whose embrace of despots and attacks on the press has set a troubling tone. “I think the biggest problem that we face right now is that the beacon of democracy, the one that stood up for both human rights and press freedom—the United States—now is very confused,” says Ressa, the Rappler editor. “What are the values of the United States?”

Runners-up for the award are:

Donald Trump (He "won" in 2016, and those irony quotes count for the magazine and the presidency --Time obviously decided to avoid World War II analogies this year),

and Robert Mueller. Maybe next year, Bob.

The whole article at Time is really worth reading. Those honored at Jamal Khashoggi (the first time the magazine has chosen to honor a deceased person), the staff of The Capital Gazette, who lost five members to a shooting and published the next day, Maria Ressa, arrested by the Duerte government in the Phillipines, and Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone, two Reuters reporters imprisoned in Myanmar for covering the murders of Muslims in their home country.

The article also notes that the Trump White House promoted a doctored video of Jim Acosta, and Fox News's Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro chanted with Trump at a political rally.

Well worth your time.