UPDATED: Story About Pentagon Chief Demanding Navy Secretary’s Resignation Gets More Confusing

The Washington Post is reporting a shocking twist in the ongoing case regarding the Navy SEAL, Edward, Gallagher, who was convicted and then pardoned for war crimes. The Navy planned to bring Gallagher and 3 other SEAL's in front of the disciplinary board for review, but Trump initially tweeted that it would not happen. Then, in a reverse course, the White House decided it supported bringing Gallagher in front of the Disciplinary Board.

Are you as confused as I am?

Well, in the latest twist to this case, the Washington Post is reporting that Navy Secretary, Richard Spencer, resigned after allegedly making a deal with Donald Trump behind the Defense Secretary's back...or is that the truth? That is what the White House wants us to think....and their spin led Esper to demand the RESIGNATION of Spencer.

The White House spin is that Spencer made the following deal: If the White House did not interfere with the disciplinary board review of Gallagher, Spencer would "ensure that Gallagher was able to retire as a Navy SEAL, with his Trident insignia." It has been reported that Gallagher would be returning on November 30th, which is this week.

The Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, was completely out of the loop regarding this alleged deal.

Esper said in a statement that he was “deeply troubled by this conduct" and he had "determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position."

Statement from the Department of Defense:

INBOX: Statement from @ChiefPentSpox @EsperDoD: “I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official. Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well." pic.twitter.com/bygIc9S7i2 — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) November 24, 2019

BUT - Spencer's resignation letter makes it sound as if he was REFUSING to do something he felt was shady:

This is being called a ‘resignation letter,’ but is it one?



“I hereby acknowledge my termination,” Navy Secretary Spencer writes. pic.twitter.com/Ltsv5M1XZK — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 24, 2019

This sentence makes it sound like Spencer does not agree with Trump:

"I no longer share the same understanding as the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline."

Josh Rogin had a great thread breaking it down:

So the official story is Navy Secretary Spencer was fired for secretly promising Trump to do exactly what Trump wanted? Does that make any sense at all? — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 25, 2019

Also, we are supposed to believe Esper fired Spencer because Spencer was dealing directly with Trump? As if Esper can control who meets with Trump or would even try? Doesn't add up. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 25, 2019

And then we are supposed to believe that Esper took a principled stance against a secret deal to let Gallagher keep his Trident pin, only to then let him keep it? Doesn't add up. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) November 25, 2019

Honestly, this story already has 3 versions rolling around. We will update this post as more details come out.