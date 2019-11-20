Trump Holds Bonkers Press Briefing With Sharpie Notes

How does one even begin to describe what happened this morning outside the White House?

Donald Trump, reading from large print Sharpie notes, yelled to reporters "I WANT NOTHING!"

If Gordon Sondland's testimony was this year's stupid Watergate's John Dean moment, then Trump's appearance outside the White House was the "Pray with me, Henry" meltdown.

Trump yelled his notes to reporters: "I say to the Ambassador in response: 'I want nothing, I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky, President Zelensky, to do the right thing.'"

And regarding Sondland, of course Trump doesn't know him. "I don't know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well. Seems like a nice guy though. But I don't know him well. He was with other candidates."

Trump with Melania and Sondland, Sondland and Trump chatting before boarding Air Force One, Sondland speaking aboard Air Force One while traveling with Trump, Sondland and Trump walking toward Air Force One: https://t.co/H2GT8ga6Bc pic.twitter.com/ZmqxBecUMe — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) November 20, 2019

"I want nothing" would be an easier sell without "I need a favor, though." pic.twitter.com/pZUXS3FUI4 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 20, 2019

POTUS briefly talks to reporters while holding a paper with handwritten notes about Sondland’s testimony. He repeated the line “I want nothing” [from Ukraine] and “no quid pro quo” angrily several times, then boarded Marine One with no Qs. Have never seen him that pissed off. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 20, 2019

Trump is headed to Austin, Texas to tour an Apple factory. He's got Ivanka with him as a minder.