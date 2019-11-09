Trump May Attend Moscow's May Day Parade

You'd think Trump and his stooges would be concerned about the appearance of being so cozy with Putin but apparently not.

Source: Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering attending Russia’s May 9 Victory Day commemorative events after President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation.

“I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political season, so I’ll see if I can do it, but I would love to go if I could,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for campaign-related events.

Putin presides over an annual parade to commemorate the Soviet Union’s World War Two victory over Nazi Germany, but the Kremlin has said next year’s 75th anniversary would be marked with great pomp.

Trump called it “a very big deal celebrating the end of the war.”