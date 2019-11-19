Politics
WHAM! Jim Jordan's Smears Flattened By Lt. Col. Vindman

Perhaps the best own of the day. Jim Jordan was no match for Alexander Vindman, who came prepared to defend himself against Republican House smears.
Dear Jim Jordan. You tried.

In Tuesday's impeachment inquiry hearing, Jordan (Republican of Ohio embroiled in a sex abuse scandal regarding the Ohio State wrestling team) tried to attack Lt. Col. Vindman’s credibility.

Bad move, Jim.

Jordan bloviated questions regarding Dr. Fiona Hill, saying that she, as Vindman's supervisor, did not respect his judgment.

But Lt. Col. Vindman, as the kids today say, brought receipts, and started reading from his latest performance review written by Hill herself:

VINDMAN: 'Alex is a top one percent military officer and the best army officer I have worked with, in my 15 years of government service. He is brilliant, unflappable, and exercises excellent judgment.'… I think you get the idea.

BAM.

PS. The moral question of the day is easily answered:


