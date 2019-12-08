Winter Donation Drive

C&L's Late Night Music Club With The White Wires

The water temperature is warmer than the air.
By Dale Merrill

For many years I participated in our local polar plunge in December. All we had to do was brave Lake Huron in the winter for a few minutes and it was for a good cause. The thing is though very year I did, most people I knew would call me crazy.

"Ahhh, it's no big deal" I'd tell them "The water is warmer than the air."

"Yeah, but the air is like 18 degrees anyway. Really, how much colder could the water get and not be frozen?" they'd always say.

I was not able to participate in it the last few years but tonight's song from the late, great Ottawa, Ontario band the White Wires is because my mind is in the spirit of all that do.

What are you listening to tonight?


