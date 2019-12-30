Good morning, Crooks and Liars! We're at the end of the year, but instead of those tedious lists and looking back (too much), this week we will look clear-eyed (well maybe a wee bit jaundiced) at our world today.

Shower Cap's Blog summarizes the week as only he can, but I want to quote one paragraph because it is so powerful:

"[Stephen Miller’s] unrepentant, racist, evil is the argument to throw in the faces of your smug, third-party-backing friends, by the way. When they start to strut and preen over how the eventual Democratic nominee hasn’t “earned” their vote, ask them what the victims of Stephen Miller and his white nationalist cabal have to do to “earn” your help, because filling in the bubble next to Jill Stein or Tulsi or whoever they march out this time to shave juuuuuuust enough leftists off to win the Rust Belt might make you the toast of your social media bubble, but it won’t remove one single child from a cage."

Gobsmacked me, it did.

Stinque summarizes the decade.

Big Bad Bald Bastard summarizes Bret Stephen's recent column. It's not pretty.

Bonus Track: Rants from the Rookery shows us her Christmas Wish List. Wouldn't it be loverly?

