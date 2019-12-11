Obama Is Making His List And Checking It Twice: Get Covered!

Get Covered, everybody! Healthcare.gov!!!
I thought it was about time I share my holiday gift list — a few practical items, all $10 or less. The best one? Health care for you or somebody you care about. The deadline to sign up is December 15. Go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod and get covered. pic.twitter.com/FCU2sRJeoq
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2019
Spread the word: open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is happening right now through December 15. Note that some states have extended deadlines (Californians, ours is January 15). Your health affects every aspect of your life—get covered today at https://t.co/xpFV3AWDwB.
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 4, 2019
You can piss off Trump while helping yourself at the same time: Sign up for health insurance at https://t.co/uEJHuFN05a by Dec. 15 pic.twitter.com/ePmdfyyAqZ
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 3, 2019
