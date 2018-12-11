Activism
Obama Says Get Covered! Open Enrollment ENDS This Saturday

Barack Obama sets aside gimmicks this year and simply tells folks to get covered.
By Frances Langum
What's the best reason to visit healthcare.gov this week?

Because it's the final week of open enrollment?

Because you might save some money and get insurance?

Because Trump doesn't want you to?

Barack Obama wants you to go to Healthcare.gov because affordable health insurance is something everyone should have, as a human right. We've still got a long way to go to achieve universal coverage but opting out of progress made is not an option.

Go to healthcare.gov TODAY and sign up.

Gotta admit, Private-Citizen Obama, I miss the ferns.


