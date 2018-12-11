Obama Says Get Covered! Open Enrollment ENDS This Saturday

What's the best reason to visit healthcare.gov this week?

Because it's the final week of open enrollment?

Because you might save some money and get insurance?

Because Trump doesn't want you to?

Barack Obama wants you to go to Healthcare.gov because affordable health insurance is something everyone should have, as a human right. We've still got a long way to go to achieve universal coverage but opting out of progress made is not an option.

Go to healthcare.gov TODAY and sign up.

No jump shots. No ferns. No memes. Not this time. I’m going to give it to you straight: If you need health insurance for 2019, the deadline to get covered is December 15. Go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod today and pass this on — you just might save a life. pic.twitter.com/8mHMsXGY0g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2018

Gotta admit, Private-Citizen Obama, I miss the ferns.