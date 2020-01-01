C&L's Late Night Music Club With The Pretenders

Well, a year done and another starting. Time to purge the negative and kick it to the curb. Time to step ahead and move forward.

This song from the Pretenders 2nd album, 1981's II, has been a major jam round our house for a couple weeks now as my Mrs. and I are cleaning out an old house, prepping to put it up on the market and depart from the town (and state) we currently live in the spring and on to a new adventure.

Doing such sure hasn't been easy. Financial struggling in a low wage town with a whole lot of empty promises and very little opportunity to grow do their best to break the spirit. Somehow though, slowly but surely, we're slogging though it. Every day we're a little bit closer. Hoping your 2020 has you slaying roadblocks and setbacks because we all deserve something better. Pack up all that is good, fun, enjoyable & useful and take it with you. Leave all that unwanted trash and useless clutter behind!

What are you listening to tonight?