Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Night Music Club With The Pretenders

Where's my suitcase?
By Dale Merrill

Well, a year done and another starting. Time to purge the negative and kick it to the curb. Time to step ahead and move forward.

This song from the Pretenders 2nd album, 1981's II, has been a major jam round our house for a couple weeks now as my Mrs. and I are cleaning out an old house, prepping to put it up on the market and depart from the town (and state) we currently live in the spring and on to a new adventure.

Doing such sure hasn't been easy. Financial struggling in a low wage town with a whole lot of empty promises and very little opportunity to grow do their best to break the spirit. Somehow though, slowly but surely, we're slogging though it. Every day we're a little bit closer. Hoping your 2020 has you slaying roadblocks and setbacks because we all deserve something better. Pack up all that is good, fun, enjoyable & useful and take it with you. Leave all that unwanted trash and useless clutter behind!

What are you listening to tonight?


Pretenders II
Pretenders II
Artist: PRETENDERS

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.