C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Cowboy

Ramblin' along a rocky country trail
By Dale Merrill

Formed in 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida, Cowboy released their debut, Reach For The Sky, in 1970. In 1971, through a connection they from playing with Duane Allman and his brother, Gregg, in the folk-rock group the 31st of February, the band "officially" signed to Capricorn records (Reach For The Sky was originally released bearing the ATCO label though later releases of it would have Capricorn's.)

That deal also led to the band's two main songwriters, Scott Boyer and Tommy Talton, pretty also pretty much becoming de facto members of the Capricorn house band, playing with the Allman Brothers, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Bramlett and others.

Between '71 and '77 released three albums for the label, as well as appearing on a live album backing Gregg Allman. After the break up of the band, Boyer and Talton continued to work together on and off over the years and reformed Cowboy thirty years after their dissolution in 2007.


Reach For The Sky
Reach For The Sky
Artist: Cowboy

