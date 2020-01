Though Grachan Moncur III was revered as one of the best avant-garde jazz trombonists of the '60s, it was very rare that he got the spotlight as the band leader on album.

Released in 1965, Some Other Stuff, is one of the exceptions though. Tonight, let's listen to track "The Twins." Built off only one chord, Moncur said he wanted to portray his twin brothers and he considered the rhythm the focal point of the composition.

What are you listening to tonight?