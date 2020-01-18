David Gura Pegs National Archives Photo Alterations — 'A Startling Erasure'

Are those echos of Stalin we hear?

As David Gura reported, based on The Washington Post, The National Archives altered photos from the Women's March that were critical of Donald Trump. To be clear, these photos were altered to remove the criticism. Why would what is essentially one of our most treasured libraries, entrusted to hold documents reflective of our nations history and growth, engage in such an act of censorship?

GURA: A startling erasure, or a blurring, at least. The National Archives admits to making multiple alterations of a photograph of the 2017 Women's March, blurring out signs that were critical of president Trump. A large color photo of the 2017 march now greets visitors at a National Archives exhibit celebrating the centennial of women's suffrage, but according to The Washington Post , if you take a closer look at that photo, you can see that it was, in fact, edited. Here's a side by side look at one of those signs critical of president Trump that was altered, posters referencing women's anatomy also prevalent during that first march also blurred. The National Archives responded to that article saying in part, "As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the president's name on some posters so as not to engage in current political controversy." That statement continuing, "0ur mission is to safeguard and provide access to the nation's most important federal records, and our exhibits are one way in which we connect the American people to those records. Modifying the image was an attempt on our part to keep the focus on the records."

The Archives later apologized - by the end of Gura's show, as a matter of fact, and he read their apology on the show.

We have removed the current display and will replace it as soon as possible with one that uses the unaltered image.



We apologize, and will immediately start a thorough review of our exhibit policies and procedures so that this does not happen again. — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

Most are not assuaged, though, nor should they be. The initial action itself raises a number of troubling questions that demand answers in places that aren't the Weimar Republic. Who ordered this erasure, as Gura rightfully called it? Why was it ordered and carried out? Everyone and their uncle on Twitter is calling bullsh*t on the National Archives' actions and apology.

ACLU Deputy Legal Director Louise Melling responds to National Archives:



“Apologizing is not enough. The National Archives must explain to the public why it even took the Orwellian step of trying to rewrite history and erasing women’s bodies from it, as well as who ordered it." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 18, 2020

National Archives takes down display after blurring anti-Trump images



We made a mistake



Not sure I’m buying that. Mistakes are usually unintentional. This was a blatant attempt to change history https://t.co/e0X3nT3Lpj — Patty-Rice (@patpol31) January 18, 2020

The National Archives is supposed to capture history, not erase it. Any one who was a part of this should see their job become history. https://t.co/b8NIjsLHVn — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 18, 2020

Changing records of history at the National Archives to conceal criticism of Trump is terrifying. https://t.co/YL3esZKUKq — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 18, 2020

Thanks for this acknowledgment but you didn’t answer two pivotal questions: WHY did you alter the photo and WHO told you to do it? https://t.co/qXZpybu7dI — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) January 18, 2020

This was intentional and it won’t be the last time... — Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) January 18, 2020