Doug Collins Attacks Democrats So Stupidly They Raise Money Off Of Him

Doug Collins went on the Dear Leader Lou Dobbs Hour (of course) and went wildly out of bounds with his criticism of Democrats:
"They're in love with terrorists. We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families, who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That's a problem."
Twitter told him to keep Gold Star families out of his wh*re mouth.
And Preet Bharara went further.
Last night, donations were up for the more-than-one Democrats running for the HONOR of opposing Doug Collins in the general election in 2020.
Right now Collins district, GA-09, is R+31, but that's with voter suppression. And of course that's why Doug Collins gets away with outrageous slander on Lou Dobbs.