Doug Collins Attacks Democrats So Stupidly They Raise Money Off Of Him

Doug Collins went too far. But it only helps his Democratic opponents.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Doug Collins went on the Dear Leader Lou Dobbs Hour (of course) and went wildly out of bounds with his criticism of Democrats:

"They're in love with terrorists. We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families, who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani. That's a problem."

Twitter told him to keep Gold Star families out of his wh*re mouth.

And Preet Bharara went further.

Last night, donations were up for the more-than-one Democrats running for the HONOR of opposing Doug Collins in the general election in 2020.

Right now Collins district, GA-09, is R+31, but that's with voter suppression. And of course that's why Doug Collins gets away with outrageous slander on Lou Dobbs.


