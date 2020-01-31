Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Jonathan Lemire: 'This Is Donald Trump's Republican Party Now'

"It has been handed over to him in every way," the AP reporter said.
By Susie Madrak

Last night, after Lamar Alexander's statement that he would not vote for witnesses broke, AP reporter Jonathan Lemire summed it up.

"This is President Trump's Republican party now, completely," he said.

"It has been handed over to him in every way. He is now the first president who will go through an impeachment without witnesses."

He explains that Alexander "still has to make a living." (i.e. that beautiful K Street cash)

Then he described how Trump will take his victory lap during the Super Bowl pregame show, one of the most-watched shows on television.

Turn it off. Don't give him the ratings.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.