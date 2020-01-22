Politics
Rick Wilson Issues Warning For Slow-Learning GOP Senators

In an epic 10-tweet thread, the GOP strategist gives Republican Senators every reason he can think of to not act like Trump's and McConnell's cattle and sheep on the way to slaughter
By Aliza Worthington
GOP strategist Rick Wilson is, for some reason, still a member of the Republican party, even though he hates the incarnation of it he sees today. (One could argue that today's GOP is exactly who it's always been. It's just that now they're allowed to say the ugly things they think out loud, and act on them. That's an essay for another day, though.)

Anywho, Wilson is an absolutely vicious critic of Trump's, and he appears on MSNBC pretty regularly to trash the Donald and any member of the GOP who has fallen victim to the cult of personality atop of which he sits. Wilson's voice is worthy of attention, if not for the credibility he brings as a GOP-er who hates what the party has become, then for his unparalleled way with words.

Today he went on an impressive tweet storm outlining for the Senate Republicans (who clearly need things explained to them very slowly and in small words) what their complicity in this sham of a trial and cover-up will mean for their careers in the short-run, and legacy in the long-run.

That last one is a nice plug for his book, "Everything Trump Touches Dies," but it also happens to be one of the truest things ever spoken.

