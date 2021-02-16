GOP Cancels Republican Senators Who Voted To Convict Trump

Sure sounds like cancel culture to me!
Cancel Culture? CNN’s @JohnBerman to NC GOP Chair Michael Whatley on the party's censure of Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his vote to convict Trump:
— The Recount (@therecount) February 16, 2021
Republicans line up to paddle their senators who voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial:
Actual quote from a PA GOP official, explaining why Sen. Toomey should be censured: “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever”
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 16, 2021
The North Carolina Republican Party voted unanimously to censure Senator Richard Burr for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. https://t.co/dPc0lR63xy
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2021
After touting Susan Collins' independence, Maine GOP wants to censure her for it
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) February 15, 2021
The LA GOP formally censured Sen. Bill Cassidy today. Interesting side note: When I was on the staff of US Senator Bennett Johnston, we asked the LA Republican Party to censure our opponent, David Duke, because he had literally been a self-professed Klansman. They refused. pic.twitter.com/8WBW9qBDMa
— Robert Collins (@DrRobertCollins) February 14, 2021
"When Ben Sasse heard that GOP activists in Nebraska were primed to censure him for insufficiently supporting Donald Trump, the Republican senator didn’t try to talk them out it. Instead, he punched first." via @TomBeaumont https://t.co/LU8CGIaDFV
— Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) February 12, 2021
Meanwhile, Utah is backing Mitt Romney! Who'd a thunk it?
The Utah GOP's decision to back Romney stands in sharp contrast to other state Republican parties.
Cassidy was swiftly censured, Toomey was condemned and Burr faces a censure vote tonight.
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 15, 2021