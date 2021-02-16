Politics
PA GOP Official On Censuring Pat Toomey: 'We Did Not Send Him There To ‘Do The Right Thing’ Or Whatever'

“We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing, or whatever," said Washington County GOP Chairman, Dave Ball.
As the Washington County GOP chairman said, “As far as we’re concerned, his political career is over in this state, even if he were to try to run again. His legacy is tarnished beyond repair." In a way, you have to admire such forthright honesty from Ball where the political party comes before everything else, even the country.

They voted to censure Pat Toomey for following his conscience, for doing the right thing.

Several counties voted to censure Senator Pat Toomey over his vote against Trump and the state GOP will vote on Saturday.

Source: KDKA, Pittsburgh

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is feeling the backlash from fellow Republicans for his vote on Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump on the impeachment charge.

On Monday evening, Westmoreland County Republicans are expected to consider a resolution of censure of Toomey. Not all Republicans agree this is the best action to take.

Toomey has almost always voted for Trump’s policies and nominees and was criticized by Democrats for doing that. Now he’s feeling the heat from fellow Republicans who say he no longer represents them.

“We did not send him there to vote his conscience,” Dave Ball, the chair of the Washington County Republican Party, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday. “We did not send him there to do the right thing, whatever he said he was doing. We sent him there to represent us, and we feel very strongly that he did not represent us.”

The Washington County party voted to censure Toomey, and he feels Toomey misled party leaders earlier this year on impeachment.

“I don’t think he was straightforward with us,” Ball said.

