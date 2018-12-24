Pat Toomey Says Senators Need To 'Step Up' On Foreign Policy

Pat Toomey stirs his weak tea on the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis:

“I think General Mattis has put his finger on where the president has views that are very, very distinct from the vast majority of Republicans and probably Democrats, elected and unelected. I think the president does not share, I would say, my view that the Pax Americans of the post-war era has been enormously good for America. It’s been good for the people that I represent. It's been great for all of us and it has taken the commitment of leadership. It's taken the ability and willingness to project force at times, but mostly, as General. Mattis points out, it's cultivating an alliance. You know, America's rich in many many ways, financially, militarily, we've got the luxury of two oceans. But the greatest asset we have is that most people around the world want to be allied with us. So that gives us enormous ability to, it's a force multiplier, it's a great ability to achieve our goals and I don't think the president shares that view nearly to the extent that the rest of us do and I think senators need to step up and reassert a bigger role for the Senate in finding our foreign policy.”