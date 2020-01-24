Media Bites
Republican Senators Play With Their Toys During Impeachment Trial

Some spun fidget spinners, some doodled, and at least one read her book.
Some Republican Senators played with children's toys today during Trump's impeachment trial. About as fitting a metaphor as any for the state of the US Senate in 2020, Republicans showing their open contempt and utter disregard for their oath of office.

Source: NBC News

Restless senators, sitting through endless hours of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, now have an outlet: Fidget spinners.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out the toys to several of his fellow senators in the chamber before Thursday's trial proceedings got underway.

A fidget spinner is a small toy with a ball bearing at its center that can be used to play with between the fingers.

The toys could be a sign of some Republicans' disdain for the Democratic presentation against Trump.
...
Other senators kept busy in different ways.

Rand Paul, R-Ky., appeared to be drawing or tracing a sketch of the U.S. Capitol, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., was spotted reading a book and underlining a passage in it.

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin called Marsha Blackburn out, and the vacuous Senator from Tennessee responded:

A reminder that the other night, Blackburn was giving an interview to Fox News while the trial was on, in direct contravention of the rules. Today, Lindsay Graham went AWOL, and Tom Cotton repeated Blackburn's trick.

