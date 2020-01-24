Republican Senators Play With Their Toys During Impeachment Trial

Some Republican Senators played with children's toys today during Trump's impeachment trial. About as fitting a metaphor as any for the state of the US Senate in 2020, Republicans showing their open contempt and utter disregard for their oath of office.

Source: NBC News

Restless senators, sitting through endless hours of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, now have an outlet: Fidget spinners.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., handed out the toys to several of his fellow senators in the chamber before Thursday's trial proceedings got underway.

A fidget spinner is a small toy with a ball bearing at its center that can be used to play with between the fingers.

The toys could be a sign of some Republicans' disdain for the Democratic presentation against Trump.

...

Other senators kept busy in different ways.

Rand Paul, R-Ky., appeared to be drawing or tracing a sketch of the U.S. Capitol, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., was spotted reading a book and underlining a passage in it.