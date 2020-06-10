GOP Senators Duck Questions About Trump's OANN Antifa Conspiracy Tweet

Another week, another tweet, another Walk of Shame on the part of Republican senators who desperately wish Donald Trump didn't tweet and wish harder that if he was going to tweet, he wouldn't tweet conspiracy theories from anonymous blogs amplified by former Sputnik reporters now working for OANN.

But you know, he did do that thing. He did!

Here's the tweet, which has been up for hours at the time MSNBC reporters tried to get Republican Senators to comment on it.

Watch Senators John Cornyn, John Kennedy, Lamar Alexander, Marsha Blackburn, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Richard Burr, Richard Shelby and Ron Johnson skulk by with no comment.

Senator Mike Braun shrugged and muttered something about him tweeting a lot before escaping to his luncheon. Rick Scott said he hadn't seen the tweet and couldn't comment. How conveeeenient.

Only Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski had anything to say, and that wasn't much. Murkowski pronounced it "not helpful," and Romney expressed aggravation about what was said before vowing he wouldn't dignify it with further comment.

Let me once again reiterate that what Trump tweeted was an attack on a hospitalized U.S. citizen who was attacked by the police and left on the ground with a fractured skull. He is the "President" of the United States, and he spent the time on our clock where he's supposed to be serving us instead attacking a 75-year old peace activist.

The best these cowards can do is "no comment" because they are absolutely the most cynical, self-serving sons of bitches on the planet. The fact that Murkowski and Romney gave him a velvet handslap is at least a little good, but not nearly enough. Every one of those Republican senators who ran needs to be retired with a pension of shame and little more.

CNN's Oliver Darcy writes:

We've also seen the equally disturbing sequel play out far too many times. The one where Republican senators are questioned about the President's reprehensible behavior, but don't have the spine to directly address it. So we watch endless footage of these senators pretending to reporters that they simply haven't seen the tweet at the center of controversy or don't know much about it. The final installment of the trilogy is the saddest of all. It's the one where the innocent person caught up in Trump's web of lies, and often unable to defend themselves, has their reputation smeared by the President of the United States. In this case, an elderly man who still remains in the hospital after being pushed to the ground by police. It's a sad end to a set of movies, one no one wants to watch. Unfortunately, for the country, it's stuck on loop.

Get them out.