Lincoln Project On Republican Senators: 'Alexa, Define Coward'

It's not a formal ad, but the Lincoln Project makes a powerful point with this video clip of Republican senators uncomfortably avoiding comment on Trump's tweet yesterday attacking a 75-year-old man who's still in the hospital after being attacked by Buffalo police.
— Nogin-Trumps Ripping Yarns & Fairytales (@nogg_the) June 9, 2020
I had this reaction, one I frequently have to Republican cowardice:
"I'm not retreating, I'm strategically and bravely advancing to the opposite general direction of the enemy!"