Lincoln Project On Republican Senators: 'Alexa, Define Coward'

The Lincoln Project found Republican senators' silence in face of Trump's attack on a 75-year-old man particularly cowardly.
It's not a formal ad, but the Lincoln Project makes a powerful point with this video clip of Republican senators uncomfortably avoiding comment on Trump's tweet yesterday attacking a 75-year-old man who's still in the hospital after being attacked by Buffalo police.

I had this reaction, one I frequently have to Republican cowardice:

"I'm not retreating, I'm strategically and bravely advancing to the opposite general direction of the enemy!"

