Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Elderly Buffalo Protester Who Was Shoved To The Ground

Grandpa's watching OANN again, and look what he came up with:

Could be a setup?

Somebody's worried about his ratings. A lot of old people were really ticked off by watching bully-boy Buffalo cops shove an elderly Catholic social worker, a former Catholic school teacher, to the ground -- and leaving him there with a head injury. Trump really doesn't want people being reminded of this:

So you wouldn't want to share this with all your friends, right?

President Trump is now accusing Martin Gugino, the 75 year old white man pushed to the ground by police in Buffalo, NY, of faking his fall and being a member of ANTIFA.



Gugino is a member of two nonprofits and part of the Catholic Worker Movement.https://t.co/73pKnFcTBv https://t.co/CBpvAp1aP7 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 9, 2020