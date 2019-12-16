Winter Donation Drive

Rudy Giuliani Posts Insane Conspiracy Theory Thread, Twitter Hilariously Responds

Rudy Giuliani just got back from more detective work (aka criming) in Ukraine and posted a thread of more baseless conspiracy theories.
By Red Painter
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Rudy "the mouth" Giuliani continued his never ending hunt for proof that his conspiracy theory hunches about Ukraine, Hillary, Obama and the Deep State are true ventured back over the Ukraine for some more light treason and criming last week. Upon his return, he visited Donald Trump, the soon to be impeached President, to discuss his "findings."

Instead of providing his findings in an official report or white paper or through empirical evidence and a sit down interview with a reputable news outlet, he chose to go to -- OANN. He also tweeted this thread.

Please, come along for this trip to crazytown, won't you?

A little projection -- "extortion, bribery and money laundering"

Fake witnesses:

And of course, a list of alleged crimes with no evidence:

To make it totally and totally cool, Rudy had the 3 witnesses get "sworn in" so everything they say was definitely 100% honest and truthful and not at all suspicous:

Twitter had...thoughts.

Just a reminder that Lindsey Graham wants to bring Rudy in to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary....which would mean Kamala Harris would have a chance to question him. Under oath. On live tv.

Yes, Rudy. Keep talking and tweeting, Please.

