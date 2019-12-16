Rudy Giuliani Posts Insane Conspiracy Theory Thread, Twitter Hilariously Responds

Rudy "the mouth" Giuliani continued his never ending hunt for proof that his conspiracy theory hunches about Ukraine, Hillary, Obama and the Deep State are true ventured back over the Ukraine for some more light treason and criming last week. Upon his return, he visited Donald Trump, the soon to be impeached President, to discuss his "findings."

Instead of providing his findings in an official report or white paper or through empirical evidence and a sit down interview with a reputable news outlet, he chose to go to -- OANN. He also tweeted this thread.

Please, come along for this trip to crazytown, won't you?

Budapest | Kiev | Vienna



After hundreds of hours & months of research, I have garnered witnesses & documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by @realDonaldTrump.



These threads only touch the surface. Read & watch all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/WDHGEZIxkw — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

A little projection -- "extortion, bribery and money laundering"

Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS’s DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation.



Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up.



Extortion, bribery & money laundering goes beyond Biden’s.



Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump. pic.twitter.com/cfNFgPQ29J — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Fake witnesses:

Witness Viktor Shokin:



Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s.



Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid.



Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.



Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

And of course, a list of alleged crimes with no evidence:

Dem’s impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption:



- Billions of laundered $

- Billions, mostly US $, widely misused

- Extortion

- Bribery

- DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump



Much more to come. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

To make it totally and totally cool, Rudy had the 3 witnesses get "sworn in" so everything they say was definitely 100% honest and truthful and not at all suspicous:

2/ Uhh, Rudy's 'evidence' is an @OANN news report, which includes "first-hand, sworn testimony" from three Ukrainian officials.



The officials were sworn in at the @OANN TV studios by a man in a suit with a translator.



🤦‍♀️https://t.co/9Zo2kxsbpL pic.twitter.com/d1WKPQSWYw

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) December 15, 2019

Twitter had...thoughts.

Surely someone in Rudy Giuliani's life loves him enough to take away his phone, at the very least.



If this were my father, we'd have secured power of attorney about a year ago. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 15, 2019

RUDY: This was my hotel room in Kiev. I heard from the concierge that Hunter Biden stayed in this room. I had my forensics do a black light of the room and I found 200 different DNA samples on the TV remote, specifically on the button for CNN. One of those Hunter? pic.twitter.com/8op3EvWpuW — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 15, 2019

Somebody unplug Rudy for a few minutes. https://t.co/4LZpfSKIWk — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 15, 2019

Please, for the love of God, get Giuliani to testify in Trump's impeachment trial about how Shokin was assassinated twice and died twice but then came back from the dead, please, I need this more than anything. https://t.co/mvC3AVbLgY — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 15, 2019

Your brain is broken. Maybe unplug it and plug it back in. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 15, 2019

Just a reminder that Lindsey Graham wants to bring Rudy in to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary....which would mean Kamala Harris would have a chance to question him. Under oath. On live tv.

Yes, Rudy. Keep talking and tweeting, Please.