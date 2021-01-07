Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

During MAGA Sedition Riot, Giuliani Was On OAN Claiming Georgia's Senate Races Were Stolen

Rudy just keeps pushing sedition. And One America BS gives him a platform, of course.
By John Amato
36 min ago by John Amato
Views:

At 5 pm EST, an insurrection was taking place in the U.S. Capital and being overrun by Trump and his seditious MAGA followers, yet Rudy Giuliani was on OANN still claiming that the Georgia runoffs were "stolen" just like the general election.

Trump's personal lawyer (with no proof) called Brad Raffensperger a liar for refusing to acknowledge the (non-existent) 11,000 votes needed to overturn Biden's victory to Trump.

People were being shot dead in the Capitol by this time.

Rudy also voiced his sadness that Mike Pence wouldn't try to break the law and refuse to certify the electors in service of their king baby.

"The failure of the vice president to do that immediately broke my heart because I know he can do it. I know he has the power to do it and I don't know. I don't know what the reluctance is, and he's doing tremendous damage to the country," Giuliani lied.

Claiming that the office of Vice President can hand-pick electors is yet another big lie used to instigate riots at the Capitol by Trump.

Giuliani then claimed this massive failure was repeated Tuesday night in the Georgia Senate runoff elections which both Democrats won.

Rudy said it was a massive theft.

He continued, "You could actually see it all happened , they're winning, winning, winning. you get down to the last 15% all of a sudden votes are held behind in a favorite place where there's a lot more room for manipulating the vote because you have people who are very loyal to just one political party. Nobody's going to rat you out unless you get lucky, and there's a security camera that catches you... "

"We didn't have a security camera last night, but we could see the same algorithm app operating in the way they stole the election from Perdue and Loeffler."

"We got robbed last night," Giuliani said.

Rudy Giuliani should be charged with sedition and never be allowed on any credible news outlet again. But of course, he's on One America BS.

He helped Trump orchestrate the rampage on Capitol Hill that will live on in infamy.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team