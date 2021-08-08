Wingnut Whines That MAGA Rioters Being Treated As 'Terrorists'

Fox "news" regular Julie Kelly, who recently attacked the Capitol Police officers that testified at the first hearing on the January 6th MAGA sedition riot as "crisis actors," made an appearance on of the other toxic right-wing propaganda networks this weekend, and was terribly upset that the terrorists that stormed the capitol building that day are being treated like terrorists.

Here's Kelly's response to OANN host John Hines asking her about the amount of time some of them have spent in prison, claiming that they're being held for political purposes.

KELLY: I think what I have found out is we now have a class of political prisoners, and that's not overreach, because you have a group of defendants, activists and protesters, some who certainly engaged in unlawful behavior, but who are being treated quite differently in this judicial, this legal system by Joe Biden's Justice Department than, say activists over the past few years. They're arresting people every week, still, almost seven months later, and so they have new defendants, new detainees going to the DC jail to be held, and there are other defendants who are being held in other jails across the country awaiting trial or plea arrangements. And, so this is really so there's almost 550 people have been arrested so far, mostly for misdemeanor charges, but they expect in their delaying these trials until next year, so of course they can impact the 2022 elections.

[...]

KELLY: What's happening is that Joe Biden's is Justice Department is arguing that Capitol defendants posed a unique danger to their community simply for the fact that they participated in the protest on January 6th. I have heard repeatedly you know, the government considers January 6th an act of terrorism, so by extension, all these people are being treated for the most part as terrorists.

During another segment on OANN, Kelly told Hines that none of the police officers died as a result of the riot on January 6th, and attacked Democrats for including suicides in the list of casualties.

OANN is now squarely in the team terrorists, alternate reality camp. None of these rioters deserved to be arrested, it's all politics, and evil Joe Biden just wants to use them to win the midterms.

Sadly, this isn't a segment from The Onion, which is where it belongs.