Shaquille O'Neal: White Privileged Rioters Should Get 25 Years In Jail

During the pregame show of TNT's NBA coverage Thursday evening, Shaquille O'Neal explained that the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters was an extreme example of white privilege in America.

Charles Barkley opened up by saying even though he dislikes Trump he blames all politicians. (Sure.) Kenny Smith wondered why these people rioted at all and made the observation that BLM protests happened because protestors wanted to protect their own lives from trigger-happy law enforcement, but MAGA people were angry merely because they lost the presidential vote.

Shaq O'Neil then made an on-point observation about the white MAGA rioters.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL: For all of the people that sit back and think in 2022 [sic] that there is no white privilege, you saw it yesterday. If you have to ask yourself what if that was Black people, you know there is a problem. You know, we protest, we chant, we do this, we get beat up. They call the National Guard. We have the courage to say, we come in Wednesday, we coming on Wednesday. what do you do Tuesday night? You call the National Guard. You have them stand there at the steps. We march and we doing whatever, we still get beat up. You got the privileged cats, they run in the Capitol [building], which is is not supposed to happen, and they get to do what they want. And it's still going on and it's unfortunate it's still going on.... ...I'm disappointed that I saw that. But my thing is how you let this guy get in Nancy Pelosi's office? [off camera voice] Put his feet up... O'NEAL: Put his feet up and go like this. How does that happen? You can't let a brother just come up to one cop and say one thing without getting maced, billy clubbed or anything. That is what white privilege is for all of the people that sit back and act like there is no white privilege. We have a couple of CEOs. We have one or two black billionaires members. We have come a long way. We haven't come long enough!

Shaq said when a struggling black man sells a bag of drugs, a nonviolent crime, they get 25 years.

O'NEAL: All of those people who stormed the Capitol should get 25, 30 years and should get harsh sentences for doing what they did.

Amen.