Seditionists Get PPP Loans, Then Loans Are Forgiven

Some of the most infamous and violent rioters were forgiven from having to pay back the PPP loans they were given, even as they were sitting in prison.
Credit: Arkansas Sheriff's Dept./AFP via Getty Images/Saul Loeb
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 24, 2021

From Daily Dot:

Congress came to their rescue during an unprecedented economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. The legislative branch built a unique safety net, dubbed the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which poured $2 trillion into America’s economy.

The flagship part of the bill, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), promised to cover the cost of employee payroll of small businesses, at a time when the entire nation was shutting down and unable to make ends meet.

Amazingly, some of the people who received the money responded, less than a year later, by attempting to kill the very legislators who put the program in place—the ones who kept their businesses afloat and employees able to survive.

But the government is forgiving them anyway.

In a review of PPP data obtained from ProPublica, the Daily Dot discovered many well-known Capitol insurrectionists have had their loans forgiven, some being absolved of nearly a million dollars in funds.

That's gratitude for you. Get a loan to keep your business going, then try to kill the lenders and still get to keep the money they gave you.

The article names a number of the more infamous of the seditionists who received these double benefits, including Richard Barnett, the crybaby ignoramus who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk.

The only way that they could top this audacity is if it turned out they were the recipients of the nearly 100 billion dollars that were given out to fraudulent applicants.

