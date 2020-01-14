Lev Parnas Document Dump Is Insane: Assasination Plot, Rudy's Handwritten Notes And More

I am rarely shocked by things the Trump administration and his loyalists do - that is what three years covering this administration will do to you. But I think we have finally reached the point where I can say I AM SHOCKED.

The Democrats were just given a trove of documents, notes, texts and other evidence from Lev Parnas, buddy of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani -- and it is shocking. The Washington Post published 38 slides of information, including handwritten notes from Rudy Giuliani, passports, letters from Rudy to Zelensky and texts. And of all the things in the trove published SO FAR the texts are the most shocking.

Why?

Because it appears they are discussing an assassination plot against AMBASSADOR MARIE YOVANOVITCH in Ukraine. And who is on these conversations? Lev Parnas and Robert Hyde (Congressional GOP candidate from Connecticut!). Not only are they discussing killing her, but Hyde tells Parnas, "They are willing to help if you would like a price" and then, "Guess you can do anything in the Ukraine with money...what I was told."

And during this time period they also appear to be tracking her movements, with Hyde giving real time updates on her security, electronic access, etc. Mobster behavior. Traitorous behavior. Criminal behavior.

Twitter exploded.

Um holy sh*t. This certainly makes it sound like Parnas and co. were actively tracking Yovanovitch's movements. This could explain why Yovanovitch was moved out of Ukraine so quickly. https://t.co/4rBRB06ZGN pic.twitter.com/5Gc8WcGPih — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 14, 2020

Oh my God. Read these and tell me, if you were Marie Yovanovitch, that you wouldn’t be fearing for your life. This is the Trump administration's OWN GOONS. This is absolutely insane. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 15, 2020

"Dear President-Elect Zelensky: . . . In my capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you . . . "



Holy smokes! pic.twitter.com/BDrcE8Hz4M — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 14, 2020

7/ I don't want to overstate. But this was always ominous, and all the more so now:



Trump to Zelenskiy: "She's [Amb. Yovanovitch] going to go through some things."



Hyde to Parnas: "If you want her out they need to make contact with security forces."https://t.co/GMMMgR7Alh — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 15, 2020

I think there needs to be some kind of emergency hearing in the House about these Parnas docs. Robert Hyde, a republican who ran for Congress in Connecticut was apparently talking about harming or assassinating a US ambassador through a conspiracy connected to the president. — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 15, 2020

Will Pompeo step down? Will the DOJ investigate or will we have to wait until the next administration takes over (we already know the answer - Barr won't do anything). Will the Senate call Parnas and Hyde as witnesses - this seems very material to the trial?

Every day brings new and terrifying revelations of this mobster President*.