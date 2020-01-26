Jake Tapper Scoffs At James Lankford's Absurd Claim That Trump Doesn't Remember Lev Parnas

In today's edition of a Republican Senator embarrassing himself on national television, we bring you this Exhibit A of brownnosing, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma. Lankford said, with a straight face no less, that Trump can't be expected to remember Lev Parnas just because they sat at a dinner table together for 90 minutes, discussing the ousting of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

History will not be kind to these partisan hacks like Lankford whose faith is to Donald Trump, and not the United States.

Source: The Hill