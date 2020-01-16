Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

FBI Pays Visit To Robert Hyde's Home And Office

Investigators went to both Hyde’s home and the office of his landscaping company (which doubles as a campaign office).
By Laura Clawson
FBI Pays Visit To Robert Hyde's Home And Office
Image from: Screen Shot

Robert Hyde, the Connecticut congressional candidate who repeatedly texted Lev Parnas that he had then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch under surveillance, got a visit from the FBI Thursday morning, CNN reports.

Investigators went to both Hyde’s home and the office of his landscaping company (which doubles as a campaign office).

In one of his texts, Hyde seemed to suggest that he could pay someone in Ukraine to harm Yovanovitch: “They are willing to help if we/you would like a price.” He has since denied that he was suggesting to harm her.

Hyde is a major Republican donor (even as he’s failed to pay child support) who has been pictured with Donald Trump repeatedly. He’s one of five Republicans running in the primary to challenge Rep. Jahana Hayes.

Published with permission of Daily Kos

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.