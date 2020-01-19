Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

By Frances Langum
Women's March 2020, Washington DC. Image from: @BABeheydt

It's another Sunday, and time to see how the debate is framed on all the bobblehead shows.

THE story is the upcoming impeachment trial, with Fox type lawyers defending Trump and the Democratic Congresspeople prosecuting him making the rounds.

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alan Dershowitz

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

CBS's "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) , Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

CNN's “State of the Union" — Dershowitz, Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

