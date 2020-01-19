Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

It's another Sunday, and time to see how the debate is framed on all the bobblehead shows.
THE story is the upcoming impeachment trial, with Fox type lawyers defending Trump and the Democratic Congresspeople prosecuting him making the rounds.
Here's the lineup:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alan Dershowitz
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)
CBS's "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) , Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)
CNN's “State of the Union" — Dershowitz, Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)
Sunday morning shows open thread below: What's catching your eyes and ears?