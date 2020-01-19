Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

It's another Sunday, and time to see how the debate is framed on all the bobblehead shows.

THE story is the upcoming impeachment trial, with Fox type lawyers defending Trump and the Democratic Congresspeople prosecuting him making the rounds.

Here's the lineup:

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alan Dershowitz

With new evidence in the Ukraine case emerging against President Trump, will senators feel greater pressure to call witnesses during the impeachment trial? The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses with @matthewjdowd, @RahmEmanuel, @donnabrazile and @sarafagen2 https://t.co/CntknZTPwQ pic.twitter.com/khefoQxEkj — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 18, 2020

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

Tomorrow @MeetThePress will pull out the chair for Hugh Hewitt yet again, because Chuck Todd. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) January 19, 2020

CBS's "Face the Nation" — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) , Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

CNN's “State of the Union" — Dershowitz, Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

"Fox News Sunday" — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.)

Sunday morning shows open thread below: What's catching your eyes and ears?