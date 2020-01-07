Politics
U.S. Airbase Attacked In Iraq; Iran Says 'Fierce Revenge' Has Begun (Update 5)

Iran's Revolutionary Guard is claiming responsibility for launching ten rockets at U.S. El Asad Airbase in Iraq.
By Karoli Kuns

Iran has launched ten missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

In a statement on Telegram, Iran's Revolutionary Guards made it clear who was responsible: “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

Hossein Soleimani, the editor in chief of Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, said that short-range ballistic missiles had been fired at the American base at Asad, in Anbar Province, in western Iraq, but that hasn't been verified by Western sources.

Apparently more are on the way:

I wish I had some smart-alecky thing to say here, but with the man-baby in the White House it's hard to feel like this is anything other than a disaster.

This post will be updated with more information as we have it.

Update:

This seems like a problem.

And this:

UPDATE 2:

Video of the missiles below. Reports that there are Iraqi casualties which should definitely make our presence in Iraq welcome (sarcastically written in case it wasn't obvious).

And some clarification about whose airbase it is:

UPDATE 3:

Trump is not going to deliver a statement from the Oval Office tonight, as was originally expected. And this statement from Chris Hayes sums it up:

UPDATE 4:

WTF time. I mean seriously?

UPDATE 5:

Not directly related but I think we cannot let it go by as something that "just happened," given Russia's affiliation with Iran and their hot war with Ukraine:

