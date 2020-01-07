U.S. Airbase Attacked In Iraq; Iran Says 'Fierce Revenge' Has Begun (Update 5)

Iran has launched ten missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani.

In a statement on Telegram, Iran's Revolutionary Guards made it clear who was responsible: “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

Hossein Soleimani, the editor in chief of Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, said that short-range ballistic missiles had been fired at the American base at Asad, in Anbar Province, in western Iraq, but that hasn't been verified by Western sources.

Apparently more are on the way:

Breaking / Tasnim news agency: the second wave of Iran's missile attacks against the US base in Iraq was just started — Rohollah Faghihi (@FaghihiRohollah) January 8, 2020

I wish I had some smart-alecky thing to say here, but with the man-baby in the White House it's hard to feel like this is anything other than a disaster.

This post will be updated with more information as we have it.

Update:

This seems like a problem.

CNN’s Barbara Starr reports that Pentagon officials have been hard to reach “because they were sent home early for what was supposed to be a major snowstorm.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 7, 2020

And this:

#URGENT: US confirms Ballistic missiles then they are likely Iranian FAJR missiles with high explosive warheads. They are short ranged ballistic missiles. IS forces would have had good 5-10 mins warning. https://t.co/DfSfG7FlRv — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 7, 2020

UPDATE 2:

Video of the missiles below. Reports that there are Iraqi casualties which should definitely make our presence in Iraq welcome (sarcastically written in case it wasn't obvious).

IRAN RESPONDS:

- Dozens of Missiles Hit U.S. Air Bases In Iraq

- Iran Claims Responsibility

- Number of Casualties Unknown

- Iran Warns of More "Crushing Responses"

- Pres. Trump Being Briefed & Weighing Optionshttps://t.co/oqZ3fv00kC pic.twitter.com/jkB6eMSke1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2020

And some clarification about whose airbase it is:

This is a key point. There are NO US bases in Iraq. There are Iraqi bases that house US military personnel. Iran just attacked IRAQI military facilities with aim of killing Americans. https://t.co/809PqAc3Xl

UPDATE 3:

Trump is not going to deliver a statement from the Oval Office tonight, as was originally expected. And this statement from Chris Hayes sums it up:

WATCH: @chrislhayes ends @allinwithchris with this message:



"A war with Iran is madness, and it is strategically and morally a disaster in the making. And don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise." #inners pic.twitter.com/l6LIkekzv2 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 8, 2020

UPDATE 4:

WTF time. I mean seriously?

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

UPDATE 5:

Not directly related but I think we cannot let it go by as something that "just happened," given Russia's affiliation with Iran and their hot war with Ukraine: