C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Red Mass

The devil you know...
By Dale Merrill

For over a decade now, the Montreal project headed by Roy Vucino and Hannah Lewis as part of the TA DA arts collective, have been creating an eclectic and anomalous sort of music rooted in punk rock. As the band has continued on, they've became a gathering of musicians, agent provocateurs and artists, from around the globe.

Their new album, A Hopeless Noise, is a indubitable cavalcade of indie, underground and punk musician guest stars such as Mike Watt, Evan Dando, Mac DeMarco, Jered Gummere and, on the song we're going to hear, King Khan.

If you dig this one, I also played another track from the album in the most recent episode of my podcast Smashin' Transistors.

What are you listening to tonight?

